|
11.10.2022 12:43:00
More Likely to 5x First: Lululemon or Figs
At first glance, Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU) and Figs (NYSE: FIGS) might not have a lot in common. Lululemon sells high-end yoga apparel and activewear. Figs is a much smaller online retailer that specializes in fitted scrubs and other medical apparel for healthcare workers.But when Figs went public last May, many analysts highlighted its similarities with Lululemon. Like Lululemon, Figs focused on a niche market that had been overlooked by larger apparel retailers. Both companies also initially targeted affluent female shoppers, and their sales were rising at high double-digit rates in an industry known for its anemic growth.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu FIGS Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
|
12:43
|More Likely to 5x First: Lululemon or Figs (MotleyFool)
|
06.08.22
|FIGS, Inc. (FIGS) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
03.08.22
|Ausblick: FIGS A stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)