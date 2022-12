More Likely to 5X First: PayPal vs. Block

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

They look similar enough. PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) was built to facilitate online purchases using credit cards or bank accounts. Block (NYSE: SQ) -- the company formerly known as Square -- was established to give small businesses an affordable means of accepting card-based payments.Both companies have evolved over their existence, with each becoming more like the other. For instance, PayPal now offers card transaction tools to small businesses often not served by larger payment processors, while Block's Cash App is much like PayPal's original peer-to-peer money transfer platform. Each is also a "buy now, pay later" middleman.From an investor's viewpoint, though, one of these names has much more upside potential than the other. That's PayPal, and here's why.