12.11.2022 12:00:00
More Likely to 5X First: Teladoc vs. Invitae
Some stocks have tumbled so much this year it's easy to imagine spectacular recovery stories. I'm talking about the idea of becoming a multibagger for investors ready to bet on better days ahead. Two stocks that could climb fivefold if they make progress toward their goals are Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) and Invitae (NYSE: NVTA).Teladoc and Invitae shares both have lost more than 70% this year. Teladoc disappointed investors with two massive noncash goodwill impairment charges linked to an acquisition. Invitae has failed to turn growing genetic testing revenue into profit. Moving forward, though, the picture looks brighter for both healthcare players. Which one is more likely to 5x first?Teladoc is a leading player in the world of telemedicine. The company serves more than half of Fortune 500 companies. Teladoc already was growing revenue before the pandemic. But when the health crisis hit, revenue and visits took off -- climbing by triple-digit percentages. That's as people favored online visits over going into a medical office.Continue reading
