28.10.2022 12:03:00
More Likely to 5x First: Tesla vs. Amazon
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) are two of the largest companies in the world. Both stocks have put up phenomenal returns for investors since going public, with the electric carmaker up 12,800% and the e-commerce/cloud company up 122,000% all-time. But if you own the stock today or are thinking of buying shares, prior returns are not what matters. It is about looking forward and identifying which stocks have the best chance of performing well for shareholders over the next five, 10, and 20 years. So which stock is more likely to 5x first: Tesla or Amazon? Let's compare the prospects of these two mega-cap stocks. The first thing we need to do when comparing Amazon and Tesla is to look at the potential market opportunities for these industry leaders.Continue reading
