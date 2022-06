More Likely to 5x First: Tesla vs. Ford?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Electric vehicles (EVs) will be one of the large secular growth stories of this decade. BloombergNEF researchers estimate that annual unit volumes for plug-in EVs will grow from 6.6 million in 2021 to 20.6 million in 2025. Considering how much a new car costs, this is a trillion-dollar revenue opportunity for companies to go after. That is why so many automakers -- from EV pioneer Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) to upstarts like Rivian to legacy automakers like Ford (NYSE: F), Volkswagen, and Toyota -- are investing so much money in their EV product lines. But which stocks among these automakers provide the best investment opportunity at current prices? Let's look at two key players -- Tesla and Ford -- and identify which stock looks most likely to 5x in the shortest time period.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading