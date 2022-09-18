More Likely to 5x First: Upstart vs. Pagaya

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As we get closer to the end of 2022, fintech is still floundering. Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Fintech Innovation exchange-traded fund, for example, is down 57% this year. Many fintech stocks have disappointed as their high growth streaks come to an end. But at least some of the slowdown looks like a temporary pause in a rough economy, and big gains might be just over the horizon. Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) investors have lost a lot this year, with the stock down 83% in 2022. But in 10 years' time, it could be a huge winner. Newcomer Pagaya (NASDAQ: PGY), which is very similar to Upstart, is up slightly since it went public through a special purpose acquisition company deal in June.These companies have very similar business models, and they both have strong growth prospects. Which stock is more likely to gain five times its price first?Continue reading