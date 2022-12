More Likely to 5x First: Virgin Galactic vs. Axon

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There are some extremely high-potential companies on the market that could generate 5x returns over the next decade. But they aren't without their own risks. What I wanted to do is ask whether a high-risk, high-reward company like Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) is more likely to 5x before Axon (NASDAQ: AXON), a stock that is up 542% in the last five years. Let's dig into how both stocks could go up big over the next decade. First, I want to outline what these companies do and why their risk profiles are very different. Virgin Galactic is building a space tourism company, charging $400,000 or more for the privilege of flying into space for a short time. But it has yet to launch commercial operations, which you can see in its revenue and free-cash-flow numbers. Continue reading