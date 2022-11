More Likely to 5x First: Wish or Sea Limited

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH), the cross-border e-commerce company more commonly known as Wish, and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), which owns the Southeast Asian e-commerce leader Shopee, were both crushed over the past year. Wish's stock closed at an all-time high of $31.19 last February, but it now trades at less than $1. Sea's stock skyrocketed to an all-time high of $366.99 last October, but is now worth less than $50 a share.Both companies disappointed investors with their slowing growth, lack of profits, and murky plans for the future. Rising interest rates exacerbated that pain by driving investors away from speculative tech stocks.But could either of these battered stocks recover and generate a five-bagger gain in the near future? Let's dig deeper into Wish and Sea's biggest challenges, potential turnaround strategies, and valuations to decide.Continue reading