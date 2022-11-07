|
07.11.2022 12:00:00
More Likely to Double First: Amazon vs. Etsy
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) have more in common than e-commerce these days. The companies share a similar stock performance story. Amazon and Etsy stocks each have dropped more than 45% this year. And they're both trading for just under $100 a share. Today's economic troubles have made some investors think twice before buying stocks linked to consumer spending.The good news is the current economic woes won't last forever. And stocks that have suffered may not only rebound -- but thrive over the long term. That's likely to be the case for Amazon and Etsy. But which of these two beaten-down stocks is most likely to double first? Let's take a closer look at both and find out.Amazon has a track record of revenue and profit growth into the billions of dollars. The company also grew its free cash flow and return on invested capital over time. Until recently. In the third quarter of last year, the company started to feel the impact of inflation, supply chain issues, and general economic woes. As a result, Amazon's stock lost ground.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Amazonmehr Analysen
|28.10.22
|Amazon Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|28.10.22
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.10.22
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.10.22
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.10.22
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
