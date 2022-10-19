|
More Likely to Double First: Teladoc or Novavax?
Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares have traveled a similar road. In the early days of the pandemic, both stocks soared. Investors bet on Teladoc winning more and more customers as people avoided crowds and turned to virtual medical visits. And they bet on Novavax's ability to bring a coronavirus vaccine to market.Since then, the path has gotten bumpy for both stocks. Investors worried that Teladoc's successes wouldn't last beyond the pandemic. And they lost faith in Novavax after it took longer than expected to bring its vaccine to market. So far this year, both stocks have tumbled more than 70%. But there's still reason to believe they'll eventually bounce back. They could even double. Which one is more likely to do it first? Let's find out.First, it's important to say Teladoc has given investors reason to be disappointed in recent times. The telehealth leader announced two enormous non-cash goodwill impairment charges linked to its purchase of Livongo. This has pushed Teladoc further from profitability.Continue reading
