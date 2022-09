More minority ethnic than white workers paid below UK real living wage

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Survey for Living Wage Foundation finds 56% of minority ethnic staff have experienced discrimination at workMinority ethnic workers in the UK are disproportionately paid below the “real living wage”, data shows, reigniting calls to offer support in the cost of living crisis.A report by the Living Wage Foundation (LWF) says 33% of workers of Bangladeshi heritage, 29% of workers of Pakistani backgrounds and 25% of black workers earn below the real living wage, compared with 20% of white British workers. Continue reading...