17.01.2024 12:35:49
More North Korean defectors say they are happy in the South
A new study shows people who fled North Korea say they are content with the education and employment assistance they receive and appreciate having enough food — but they are most thankful to have finally found freedom.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
