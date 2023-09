More People Now Say They Can't Ever Retire. Some Steps to Skirt That Fate

The double whammy of inflation and roiled markets may be prompting a growing number of Americans to see retirement moving further out, or out of reach entirely.An Axios/Ipsos poll conducted in July had a lot of interesting findings about Americans and their retirement plans, including that about one in five don't think they ever will. And of that 20%, 70% say it's because they don't think they'll ever be able to afford to.Among Americans over 55 who haven't retired, the polling found, 40% say now they're not sure if they can retire at the point when they had expected to. About a quarter say their retirement plans have been delayed, and only about a third say their timeline remains intact.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel