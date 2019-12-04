More than 1,000 business and government leaders attend the 2019 Global Trend Conference in Beijing

BEIJING, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 Global Trend Conference, co-hosted by Global Times and Huanqiu.com and co-organized by Huanqiu.com and zhonghongwang.com, took place at Kempinski Hotel Beijing between November 28 and 29, 2019. Over 1,000 guests, including industry leaders, well-established industry experts, municipal- and district-level government officials responsible for optimizing local business environments, and executives from leading companies and social organizations, attended the "Business, Development and Mission"-themed event, at which they engaged in discussions and exchanges of opinions on a number of hot subjects, including optimization of the business environment, technological development and innovative cooperation.

The event was centered around three key themed forums: the Business Environment Summit Forum, the 5G Ecological Cooperation Forum, and the International Forum on Innovation-Driven Industrial Cooperation, at which nearly 30 guests from both China and abroad delivered speeches. Two organizational alliances were also announced. In addition, over 10 Chinese and international public welfare project cases were showcased and introduced at the Global Night held on the evening of November 28. The Golden Trends Awards ceremony culminated the evening's event lineup.

"The State Council issued the regulations on optimization of the business environment on October 23, 2019, filling gaps that still remained in the existing legislation. This update in the regulations not only demonstrates the importance that the government attaches to providing the best possible environment in which to conduct business but also reflected their firm determination to continuously improve that environment," said Hu Xijin, editor in chief of Global Times, when delivering a keynote speech. "We look forward to a further expression of the growing confidence that both Chinese and foreign companies have in the Chinese market as well as in the future of the Chinese economy."

At the Conference, Huanqiu.com and zhonghongwang.com jointly announced the establishment of the Huanqiu Zhonghong Business Research Institute and the Sino-Foreign Alliance for Innovation Driven Development, each with the mission of helping build a favorable business environment in China and promote innovation-based collaborations between Chinese and global firms.

