More Than 1 in 3 Retirees Get Less Social Security Than Expected. Here's an Easy Way to Avoid an Unpleasant Surprise.

Millions of seniors today collect a monthly benefit from Social Security. For many people, that income makes it possible to cover their expenses in the absence of a steady paycheck from work.If you plan to rely at least somewhat heavily on Social Security to cover your living expenses in retirement, it's important to know what monthly benefit to expect. In a recent Nationwide survey, though, 36% of retirees said they receive less income from Social Security than they anticipated. And that's a problem because now, at least some of the people in that boat might be stuck in an unfavorable financial situation.It's really important to know how much income to expect out of Social Security for your retirement. Thankfully, there's a very simple way to get that information.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel