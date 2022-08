More than 100,000 people join Don’t Pay UK in protest against energy price rises

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Campaign group plans mass non-payment if 1 million sign up and government fails to address crisisMore than 100,000 people have pledged to cancel their direct debits for gas and electricity from October in protest against rocketing energy prices, according to a campaign group.Don’t Pay UK, which launched in June this year, said its campaign had reached “millions of people” and the support received so far “demonstrates the anger and frustration at a broken energy system that needs to be drastically transformed for the interests of people”. Continue reading...