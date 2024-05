More Than 10% of Warren Buffett-Led Berkshire Hathaway's $374 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in This Stock. Should You Buy It?

Thanks to his remarkable track record leading Berkshire Hathaway over the past several decades, Warren Buffett is an investing legend in the eyes of many. For the average investor, looking at what the conglomerate owns can provide potential stock ideas.The Oracle of Omaha has been invested in Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) since 2007. This financial stock makes up 10.5% of Berkshire's massive $374 billion portfolio. In fact, it's currently the second largest holding.Should you take a cue from Buffett and buy Bank of America shares right now?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel