

EQS-Media / 24.03.2026 / 09:21 CET/CEST



PRESS RELEASE



More than 3,000 GHG credits successfully processed: Customers benefit from the services of the Allane Mobility Group

Garching near Munich, March 24, 2026 – Allane Mobility Group (“the company”), a specialist for vehicle leasing and full-service solutions in Germany, has successfully arranged more than 3,000 GHG incentives for electric vehicle owners since launching its GHG service in 2023 in collaboration with its partner Elektrovorteil. In doing so, the company helps private and commercial customers easily secure an annual bonus for their electric vehicle via Allane.de (“Allane”). Allane will continue to offer this service to its customers in 2026 as well.

The greenhouse gas reduction quota (GHG quota) is an incentive mechanism designed to reduce CO2 emissions. Owners of all-electric vehicles can have their emissions savings certified and sell them as quotas. The corresponding certificates are sold to companies subject to quota requirements, which are legally obligated to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.



Attractive bonus – choose to receive it now or later



With Allane, customers benefit from flexible payout options:

Bonus Option Payout Amount Payout Period Direct Payment €100 within 5 business days Special Bonus €210 within 5 to 7 months**

** The payment period may vary, as it depends on the processing times of the Federal Environment Agency.



For private individuals, the GHG bonus is tax-free. It can also be reapplied for each vehicle each year.



Philipp Schwenke, Division Head Sales at Allane SE: “The fact that more than 3,000 electric vehicle owners have already chosen our GHG service shows just how great the demand is for simple and reliable solutions. We combine attractive, guaranteed payouts with a fully digital process – thereby making a tangible contribution to making electric mobility even more economically attractive.”



Five steps to the GHG bonus



The application process is entirely digital via Allane.de and takes just a few minutes to complete:

Select whether you are a private or a business customer Enter your personal information Upload the front page of the certificate of registration part I (for immediate payment, also upload a photo ID) Select your preferred payment method Enter your bank account information

Allane.de partners with the specialized provider Elektrovorteil for processing. The partner currently holds a score of 4.6 (“Excellent”) on the Trustpilot review platform, based on over 18,000 reviews, which indicates a high level of customer satisfaction with the service.



The successful processing of over 3,000 GHG incentives underscores Allane’s commitment to promoting sustainable mobility solutions and offering customers tangible financial benefits.



Further information about the GHG incentive and the application process is available at Allane.de.



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About Allane Mobility Group:

Allane Mobility Group based in Pullach is a multi-brand provider of comprehensive mobility solutions. In its business segments Online Retail, Fleet Leasing, Captive Leasing and Fleet Management, the Company offers a wide range of services and innovative solutions that make mobility easy in every way



Private and commercial customers use Allane’s online and offline platforms to lease new vehicles affordably or acquire used vehicles from a large stock. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-efficient full-service leasing of their vehicle fleet and from comprehensive fleet management expertise.



Allane SE (ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. In the 2024 financial year, the Group generated consolidated revenue of around EUR 747 million.



With around 92 percent, Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH (HCBE), a joint venture of Santander Consumer Bank AG and Hyundai Capital Services Inc., is the largest shareholder of Allane SE.



www.allane-mobility-group.com