Allane Aktie
WKN DE: A0DPRE / ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6
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24.03.2026 09:21:25
More than 3,000 GHG credits successfully processed: Customers benefit from the services of the Allane Mobility Group
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PRESS RELEASE
Garching near Munich, March 24, 2026 – Allane Mobility Group (“the company”), a specialist for vehicle leasing and full-service solutions in Germany, has successfully arranged more than 3,000 GHG incentives for electric vehicle owners since launching its GHG service in 2023 in collaboration with its partner Elektrovorteil. In doing so, the company helps private and commercial customers easily secure an annual bonus for their electric vehicle via Allane.de (“Allane”). Allane will continue to offer this service to its customers in 2026 as well.
The greenhouse gas reduction quota (GHG quota) is an incentive mechanism designed to reduce CO2 emissions. Owners of all-electric vehicles can have their emissions savings certified and sell them as quotas. The corresponding certificates are sold to companies subject to quota requirements, which are legally obligated to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.
** The payment period may vary, as it depends on the processing times of the Federal Environment Agency.
Allane.de partners with the specialized provider Elektrovorteil for processing. The partner currently holds a score of 4.6 (“Excellent”) on the Trustpilot review platform, based on over 18,000 reviews, which indicates a high level of customer satisfaction with the service.
About Allane Mobility Group:
Allane Mobility Group based in Pullach is a multi-brand provider of comprehensive mobility solutions. In its business segments Online Retail, Fleet Leasing, Captive Leasing and Fleet Management, the Company offers a wide range of services and innovative solutions that make mobility easy in every way
End of Media Release
Issuer: Allane SE
Key word(s): Automobile
24.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Allane SE
|Parkring 33
|85748 Garching bei München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 7080 81 610
|E-mail:
|ir@allane.com
|Internet:
|http://ir.allane-mobility-group.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0DPRE6, DE000A2DADR6, DE000A2LQKV2
|WKN:
|A0DPRE
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2296184
|End of News
|EQS Media
|
2296184 24.03.2026 CET/CEST
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