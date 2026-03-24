Allane Aktie

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WKN DE: A0DPRE / ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6

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24.03.2026 09:21:25

More than 3,000 GHG credits successfully processed: Customers benefit from the services of the Allane Mobility Group


EQS-Media / 24.03.2026 / 09:21 CET/CEST

PRESS RELEASE

More than 3,000 GHG credits successfully processed: Customers benefit from the services of the Allane Mobility Group

Garching near Munich, March 24, 2026 – Allane Mobility Group (“the company”), a specialist for vehicle leasing and full-service solutions in Germany, has successfully arranged more than 3,000 GHG incentives for electric vehicle owners since launching its GHG service in 2023 in collaboration with its partner Elektrovorteil. In doing so, the company helps private and commercial customers easily secure an annual bonus for their electric vehicle via Allane.de (“Allane”). Allane will continue to offer this service to its customers in 2026 as well.

The greenhouse gas reduction quota (GHG quota) is an incentive mechanism designed to reduce CO2 emissions. Owners of all-electric vehicles can have their emissions savings certified and sell them as quotas. The corresponding certificates are sold to companies subject to quota requirements, which are legally obligated to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.

Attractive bonus – choose to receive it now or later

With Allane, customers benefit from flexible payout options:

Bonus Option Payout Amount Payout Period
Direct Payment €100 within 5 business days
Special Bonus €210 within 5 to 7 months**

** The payment period may vary, as it depends on the processing times of the Federal Environment Agency.

For private individuals, the GHG bonus is tax-free. It can also be reapplied for each vehicle each year.

Philipp Schwenke, Division Head Sales at Allane SE: “The fact that more than 3,000 electric vehicle owners have already chosen our GHG service shows just how great the demand is for simple and reliable solutions. We combine attractive, guaranteed payouts with a fully digital process – thereby making a tangible contribution to making electric mobility even more economically attractive.”

Five steps to the GHG bonus

The application process is entirely digital via Allane.de and takes just a few minutes to complete:

  1. Select whether you are a private or a business customer
  2. Enter your personal information
  3. Upload the front page of the certificate of registration part I (for immediate payment, also upload a photo ID)
  4. Select your preferred payment method
  5. Enter your bank account information

Allane.de partners with the specialized provider Elektrovorteil for processing. The partner currently holds a score of 4.6 (“Excellent”) on the Trustpilot review platform, based on over 18,000 reviews, which indicates a high level of customer satisfaction with the service.

The successful processing of over 3,000 GHG incentives underscores Allane’s commitment to promoting sustainable mobility solutions and offering customers tangible financial benefits.

Further information about the GHG incentive and the application process is available at Allane.de.

---

About Allane Mobility Group:

Allane Mobility Group based in Pullach is a multi-brand provider of comprehensive mobility solutions. In its business segments Online Retail, Fleet Leasing, Captive Leasing and Fleet Management, the Company offers a wide range of services and innovative solutions that make mobility easy in every way

Private and commercial customers use Allane’s online and offline platforms to lease new vehicles affordably or acquire used vehicles from a large stock. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-efficient full-service leasing of their vehicle fleet and from comprehensive fleet management expertise.

Allane SE (ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. In the 2024 financial year, the Group generated consolidated revenue of around EUR 747 million.

With around 92 percent, Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH (HCBE), a joint venture of Santander Consumer Bank AG and Hyundai Capital Services Inc., is the largest shareholder of Allane SE.

www.allane-mobility-group.com


Press contact:
Kirchhoff Consult
allane@kirchhoff.de



End of Media Release

Issuer: Allane SE
Key word(s): Automobile

24.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Allane SE
Parkring 33
85748 Garching bei München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 7080 81 610
E-mail: ir@allane.com
Internet: http://ir.allane-mobility-group.com
ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6, DE000A2DADR6, DE000A2LQKV2
WKN: A0DPRE
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 2296184

 
End of News EQS Media

2296184  24.03.2026 CET/CEST

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