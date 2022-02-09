More than 300 Fast-Growing Biopharmas Set the Stage for Launch Success with Veeva Vault PromoMats

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of pharmaceutical and biotech companies are standardizing content operations on Veeva Vault PromoMats to build a foundation for effective go-to-market and launch execution. With over 300 emerging and mid-size Vault PromoMats customers globally, more than 40 in the U.S. adopted the commercial content platform within the last year to simplify medical, legal, and regulatory (MLR) review and digital asset management (DAM).

"Emerging biopharmas are achieving astounding breakthroughs in science and healthcare," said Pooja Ojala, vice president of commercial content at Veeva. "We're proud to collaborate with innovative, high-growth companies to deliver flexible, compliant content solutions that grow with them and drive efficiencies across their complete commercialization process."

With healthcare professionals (HCPs) now interacting across a growing number of channels, startup biopharmas need to generate more digital content, faster than ever. As they innovate to develop most new specialty treatments and launch products amidst greater competition, it is crucial to get the right content to HCPs quickly so they can help patients make informed decisions about their health.

Vault PromoMats improves visibility, control, and compliance throughout the digital content supply chain. It helps eliminate the need to move, duplicate, and manage assets across multiple systems, providing much-needed relief to smaller, agile companies whose key stakeholders carry the weight of multiple roles.

Here's what emerging life sciences organizations are saying about Vault PromoMats:

"As we approach our first launch and beyond, we need a purpose-built content management system that can adapt to the unique commercialization needs of our specialized radiopharmaceutical," said Jason Kaufmann, Head of Marketing, Americas, Telix Pharmaceuticals. "With Veeva as a single source of truth for digital content, we have the foundation needed to be process savvy and effective as we expand globally."

"With Vault PromoMats, we can easily collaborate, share, and integrate digital content across our Veeva ecosystem," said Satish Kukkapalli, Associate Director, IT Product Manager, Ascendis Pharma. "This drives success right out the gate because we immediately gain valuable insights to inform more efficient content production and can implement changes quickly, as needed."

"Operating as a small team with limited resources, we need a compliant way to simplify digital content development and keep our operations agile as we grow," said Dana Smith, Director, U.S. Marketing, Calliditas Therapeutics. "Vault PromoMats helps us automate claims management and streamline MLR reviews to speed content turnaround for approvals, so we can get critical information to HCPs and patients in their preferred channel faster."

Emerging companies can learn more at veeva.com/vault-promomats-emerging-pharma/.

For more information on Veeva Vault PromoMats, visit veeva.com/PromoMats

