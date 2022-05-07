|
07.05.2022 17:23:00
More Than 300 Million Reasons Why Nike Is Dominating Digital
With stores temporarily closed at various times throughout the past couple of years, Nike's (NYSE: NKE) business was severely impacted. A year-over-year sales increase of 5% in the fiscal 2022 third quarter (ended Feb. 28) shows that the company is continuing to head in the right direction by posting gains. But ongoing investments the business has made in recent years to bolster its technological foundation are providing a new lever of growth for the world's top athletic apparel brand. Nike currently has more than 300 million members in its booming ecosystem. That massive figure demonstrates the company's digital prowess. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
