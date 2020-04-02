More than 400 Tim Hortons restaurants along major Canadian highways to have washrooms and front counter service available to truck drivers

More than 2,000 restaurants remain open for take-out service with operating washrooms for guests, and hundreds have adopted a new mobile order option to pick up at a restaurant's front door

TORONTO, April 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Since the pandemic began, Tim Hortons has been working around the clock with our restaurant owners and team members across the country on our shared mission to keep Canadians fuelled and fed, particularly those who are working on the frontlines during this crisis.

With the biggest footprint of restaurant locations in Canada, including many dotting our highways from coast to coast, we know we have a responsibility to provide a level of service that our valued truck drivers rely on.

As of Friday, more than 400 Tim Hortons restaurants along Canadian highways will be open to truck drivers to provide food and drink service at the counter. Clean washrooms – which are sanitized at least every 15 minutes – will be open.

Throughout the pandemic, more than 2,000 Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada remain open for take-out service and have operating washrooms for guests.

"Canada is relying on frontline essential workers to get us through the COVID-19 crisis and truck drivers play an integral role in keeping the country running. We salute them, we thank them for their tireless work," said Tim Hortons Canada COO Mike Hancock. "We know there have been barriers for truck drivers in accessing clean washrooms and food and drinks to keep them going during their work. We made it a priority to address these issues and we continue to work on how we can better serve truck drivers and all guests."

Tim Hortons is working with restaurant owners on rolling out a new curbside mobile ordering system that's improving access at restaurants where take-out purchasing is no longer being offered but the drive-thru remains open. Hundreds of restaurants are already online with this service and restaurant owners are being encouraged to adopt it, particularly to help serve truck drivers whose vehicles cannot access drive-thru lanes.

"The health and safety of guests is our top priority and for that reason we cannot allow guests to walk the drive-thru. However, we believe this new service option will provide another way for us to serve the vital truck driving community in Canada, along with guests who might not have a vehicle and want to make purchases at Tim Hortons restaurants where only the drive-thru is open," said Mike Hancock, Chief Operations Officer for Tim Hortons Canada.

Tim Hortons has also been encouraging restaurant owners across the country to offer more delivery options for guests through platforms such as SkipTheDishes and Uber Eats, and more locations are being added on a regular basis.

About Tim Hortons® Canada

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double ™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry serving over 5 million cups of coffee every day with 80% of Canadians visiting one of nearly 4,000 Tim Hortons in Canada at least once a month. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps™ – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 4,800 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.com.

SOURCE Tim Hortons