More than 6,000 UK bank branches now gone in nine years of ‘disastrous’ closures

Thirty-three constituencies, including two in London, will not have a single bank branch by the end of the year, says Which?The number of UK bank branches that have shut their doors for good over the last nine years will pass 6,000 on Friday, and by the end of the year the pace of closures may leave 33 parliamentary constituencies – including two in London – without a single branch.The tally is being published by the consumer group Which? as it seeks to make the "avalanche" of closures and the "disastrous" impact they can have on local communities an election battleground.Barnsley East (estimated population: 94,000)Bolton West (98,000)Bradford South (106,000)Bury South (103,000)Central Suffolk and North Ipswich (102,000)Chatham and Aylesford (103,000)Clwyd South (70,000)Colne Valley (112,000)Dagenham and Rainham (117,000)Denton and Reddish (88,000)Don Valley (99,000)East Worthing and Shoreham (99,000)Erith and Thamesmead (117,000)Glasgow North East (88,000)Liverpool, West Derby (94,000)Mid Bedfordshire (121,000)Mid Derbyshire (83,000)Newport East (84,000)North East Derbyshire (92,000)Nottingham East (98,000)Penistone and Stocksbridge (89,000)Plymouth Moor View (94,000)Reading West (112,000)Rhondda (68,000)Sedgefield (85,000)Sheffield Hallam (85,000)St Helens North (100,000)Stone (86,000)Swansea East (81,000)Warrington North (95,000)Wentworth and Dearne (100,000)Wirral West (68,000)York Outer (92,000)