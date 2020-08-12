More than a Chicken Sandwich: Atomic Wings Enters Chicken Wars by Matching Customer's Tastes with Hospitals

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Atomic Wings is disrupting the chicken sandwich wars with a new sandwich of its own. But the New York City-based emerging franchise isn't throwing its hat into the ring just to make a profit — this chicken sandwich has a purpose. Atomic Wings is donating one sandwich to local hard-working hospital workers for every sandwich sold on August 19. All of the brand's 11 locations will participate in the initiative.

"So many brands have a chicken sandwich. Ours is so much more. We are launching it with a purpose to give back to the hospital workers who are working so hard to battle COVID-19," said Atomic Wings CEO Zak Omar. "Like so many cities across the country, New York has been one of the hardest hit by the pandemic. The unbelievable dedication of our first responders is driving our city's comeback. We wanted to thank them in the best way we knew how: free chicken."

Atomic Wings will donate one sandwich per one purchased to first responders at local New York City hospitals — NYU Langone, Jamaica Hospital and Memorial Sloan Kettering. Though there is no limit to how many the brand will donate, Omar said the goal is donate $1,000 sandwiches total.

One of the hospitals, Memorial Sloan Kettering, is important to Omar. When he was diagnosed with leukemia in 2013, their physicians worked tirelessly to bring him back to health. Upon recovery, Omar used his own diagnosis as inspiration to grow his business. Now, as Atomic Wings launches its new chicken sandwich, Omar is determined to give back to the hospital and team that did so much for him and his family.

The official name of the sandwich that will wind up on Atomic Wings menus will be decided through a fan-driven contest on Facebook and Instagram. The winner of the contest will get a free "season pass" for the chicken sandwich, which means one free sandwich per week on Atomic Wings for one year.

This fried chicken sandwich is simple at its core — it's prepared on a brioche bun with mayo and two pickles, and guests can choose between spicy or original breading. It also comes with a side of free fries. What elevates and differentiates it in the increasingly crowded marketplace is Atomic Wings' signature offering of 14 unique sauces that guests can dip the sandwich in. These flavors include: honey BBQ, buffalo hot, lemon pepper, jerk BBQ, Thai chili, garlic parmesan and its spiciest sauce to date, nuclear. The chicken breast is also made with the same antibiotic-and hormone-free chicken that Atomic Wings fans have grown to know and love, giving the brand an advantage to be the winner of the ongoing chicken sandwich wars.

ABOUT ATOMIC WINGS

Atomic Wings was created in 1989 out of founder Adam Lippin's mission to share authentic New York style Buffalo wings with the world. Now, with more than 10 restaurants open in the U.S., Atomic Wings is setting its sights on nationwide growth. In addition to its existing locations in New York and Maryland, Atomic Wings has 10 additional units signed to open in Arizona and Nevada. The brand is currently led by owners and brothers Zak and Ray Omar, and offers customers never frozen, natural and hormone-free chicken wings hand-tossed in more than 14 proprietary sauces, a classic menu, a welcoming dining experience and a commitment to quality. For more information about Atomic Wings, please visit https://www.atomicwings.com/franchising.

