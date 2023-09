More than a fifth of UK shoppers’ favourite grocery items at climate breakdown risk

Report finds consumers could also face shortages of bananas, avocados, peas and tea in the coming years owing to carbon dioxide emissionsMore than a fifth of UK shoppers’ favourite grocery items are at risk from climate breakdown, a new report has found.Consumers could also face shortages of bananas, grapes, avocados, cashews, cocoa, peas, canned tuna and tea in the coming years, as the countries they come from are hit by changing weather patterns because of CO2 emissions, the charity Christian Aid has said. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel