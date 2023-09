More Than One-Third of Student Loan Borrowers Might Struggle Once Payments Resume for This Reason

President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan, which was was shot down by Congress, has constituted a major blow to millions of borrowers. Beginning next month, those on the hook for federal student loans will have to start making payments after a multiyear pause.That's apt to cause a world of upheaval for lots of people. And it will no doubt force many borrowers to make changes to the way they spend money.Speaking of spending, recent data from MassMutual shows that a large number of student loan borrowers might struggle to repay their debt come October. And the reason is rather unfortunate.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel