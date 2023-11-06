More Toys? More Treats? Yes, Please: Chewy Brings Back "Chewy Claus,” Delivering Even More Holiday Cheer to Pets Nationwide

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) ("Chewy”), a trusted destination for pet parents and partners everywhere, is spreading even more cheer this year by making big, small, heartwarming and jolly pet wishes come true while delivering gifts to tens of thousands of pets across the country. The popular "Letters to Chewy Claus” program, which debuted in 2022, enables pets to share their holiday lists with Chewy Claus and ask for anything from tasty treats and entertaining toys to a new wheelchair or a reunion with their favorite person. Because Chewy believes all pets are nice – even if they are accidentally a little naughty from time to time – the Chewy Claus sleigh will be packed higher than ever with all kinds of gifts for all kinds of pets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231106020373/en/

Dan and Blue reunited. (Photo: Business Wire)

All furry, feathery and scaly pets are encouraged to submit their wish by visiting Be.Chewy.com/Chewy-Claus. For every letter submitted to Chewy Claus before December 15, Chewy will donate one pound of food to one of their non-profit partners, up to 200,000 pounds. Pets can also defer their holiday gift and instead ask Chewy Claus to send an extra pound of food to pets in need, filling up the bowls and bellies of pets living in shelters and rescues this holiday season.

Last year, nearly 80,000 pets wrote letters to Chewy Claus, resulting in thousands of gift deliveries, 80,000 pounds of food donations, and countless tail wags and scaly smiles.

"At Chewy, we pride ourselves on taking the utmost care of pets and pet parents every day, but the holiday season is a special time to do even more,” said Orlena Yeung, VP of Brand Marketing at Chewy. "We were thrilled by the enthusiasm and generosity our community demonstrated last year and knew we needed to make the program bigger for more pets to participate. We hope Chewy Claus is a tradition pets and their pet parents look forward to every year as much as we do.”

To kick off the holiday season, Chewy Claus found a few good boys and girls who asked for extra special gifts. One of those letters comes from a sweet Pitbull rescue pup, Blue, asking to be reunited with his dad, who is in the military and stationed in another state. Blue is in good hands with his grandma and receives all the snuggles he could want, but desperately misses his adventure buddy and his person, Dan. Luckily, Chewy Claus was able to make his wish come true. To watch their heartwarming reunion, click here. Throughout the rest of the holiday season, Chewy Claus will be fulfilling big and small wishes just like Blue’s.

In addition to giving special gifts, Chewy Claus will be sending presents to lucky pets throughout the holiday season starting today and going through December 15.

While waiting for Chewy Claus, there’s no shortage of festive treats, toys, apparel, advent calendars, Goody Boxes, and stocking stuffers available at Chewy.com to get in the holiday spirit. To find something for every pet parent and furry, feathery, or scaly pet on your list, click here.

About Chewy

Our mission is to be the most trusted and convenient destination for pet parents and partners everywhere. We believe that we are the preeminent online source for pet products, supplies and prescriptions as a result of our broad selection of high-quality products and services, which we offer at competitive prices and deliver with an exceptional level of care and a personal touch to build brand loyalty and drive repeat purchasing. We seek to continually develop innovative ways for our customers to engage with us, as our website and mobile app allow our pet parents to manage their pets’ health, wellness, and merchandise needs, while enabling them to conveniently shop for our products. We partner with more than 3,500 of the best and most trusted brands in the pet industry offering more than 110,000 products and services offerings, to bring what we believe is a high-bar, customer-centric experience to our customers.

