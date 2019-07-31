Morgan Stanley Announces Corporate Partnership with the Hispanic Information Technology Executive Council (HITEC)

Morgan Stanley announced today a corporate partnership with the Hispanic IT Executive Council (HITEC), the premier global organization for senior-level business and technology leaders. The partnership will help advance diversity initiatives and connect Morgan Stanley with accomplished Hispanic technology professionals to build a strong talent pipeline for the future. HITEC’s network spans the Americas and is focused on building stronger technology and executive leaders, leadership teams, corporations and role models in a rapidly changing, technology-centric world.

"We’re honored to welcome Morgan Stanley to the HITEC Familia,” said Omar Duque, HITEC President. "We are excited to partner with Morgan Stanley on diversity initiatives, share best practices and resources for talent growth, and facilitate connections with the best and brightest Hispanic executives in technology.”

"Our culture of innovation at Morgan Stanley is fueled by the diverse perspectives and experiences our world-class technologists bring to bear as they solve the most complex client and business challenges every day,” said Sal Cucchiara, CIO, Wealth Management and Co-Chair of the Technology Global Diversity Council at Morgan Stanley. "We look forward to working closely with HITEC and its members to open up new opportunities for current and future leaders.”

Morgan Stanley’s rich history of innovation and technology excellence is rooted in the Firm’s four core values of Doing the Right Thing, Putting Clients First, Leading with Exceptional Ideas and Giving Back. The Firm is committed to supporting the careers of historically underrepresented groups globally by investing in robust programs to help recruit and advance a dynamic talent base, and creating a culture where all employees have the tools and support necessary to advance and thrive.

