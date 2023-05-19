|
19.05.2023 16:03:23
Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman Issues Statement On Succession Planning
(RTTNews) - At the annual shareholder meeting, James Gorman, Chief Executive of Morgan Stanley (MS), said the company's Board is very focused on succession planning, including the identification of strong CEO candidates. As per media reports, James Gorman will step down within the next 12 months.
"I fully expect one of the internal candidates to replace me when I step down," James Gorman stated.
James Gorman was Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Morgan Stanley since January 2012.
