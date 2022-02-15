Morgan Stanley Declares Dividends on Its Preferred Stock

Morgan Stanley today declared a regular dividend on the outstanding shares of each of the following preferred stock issues:

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A - $241.67 per share (equivalent to $0.24167 per Depositary Share)

10 Percent Non-Cumulative Non-Voting Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C - $25.00 per share

Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series E - $445.31 per share (equivalent to $0.44531 per Depositary Share)

Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F - $429.69 per share (equivalent to $0.42969 per Depositary Share)

Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series I - $398.44 per share (equivalent to $0.39844 per Depositary Share)

Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series K - $365.63 per share (equivalent to $0.36563 per Depositary Share)

4.875 Percent Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series L - $304.69 per share (equivalent to $0.30469 per Depositary Share)

Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series M - $29.38 per share

Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series N - $2,650.00 per share (equivalent to $26.50 per Depositary Share)

4.250 Percent Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series O - $265.63 per share (equivalent to $0.26563 per Depositary Share)

The dividends for the Preferred Stock Series M and N are payable on March 15, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2022.

The dividends for the Preferred Stock Series A, C, E, F, I, K, L and O are payable on April 15, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2022.

