Morgan Stanley Aktie
WKN: 885836 / ISIN: US6174464486
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23.11.2026 06:13:53
Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners To Sell StraitNZ To Partners Group
(RTTNews) - Morgan Stanley Investment Management, through investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners, its private infrastructure investment platform, said that it has inked a deal to sell StraitNZ, an integrated transport, logistics, and ferry company, to Partners Group Holding AG (PGHN.SW). The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2027.
Through its ferries and nationwide road freight network, StraitNZ provides an essential freight and passenger services across New Zealand. StraitNZ manages multiple daily freight and passenger services across the Cook Strait in the country.
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