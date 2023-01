Morgan Stanley Is Now the Highest-Valued Bank on Wall Street

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Although names like JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), and Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) often come to mind when you think of the top players on Wall Street, the highest-valued large U.S. bank on the street is actually Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS).It wasn't always this way, and Morgan Stanley has transformed its business a lot in recent years to achieve the top spot, largely by focusing on wealth and investment management. But now Morgan Stanley is in a very enviable position.Let's take a look at how Morgan Stanley's valuation has progressed in recent years and how the bank has become a darling of Wall Street.Continue reading