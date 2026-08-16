Per Aktie
WKN DE: 931020 / ISIN: US7135693098
|
16.08.2026 09:45:00
Morgan Stanley Says SpaceX Is Worth $300 Per Share. The Stock Trades Near $140. Here's Who I Think Is Right.
It's not surprising that Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) hasn't blasted off since its initial public offering on June 12. IPO stocks are notoriously wobbly as they come out of the gate, as the novelty wears off, and reality sets in.SpaceX stock had an IPO price of $135, opened at $150, and rose to $225 in its first few days as investors lined up to buy a piece of Elon Musk's newest venture. But shares are back in the $150 range, having fallen nearly 35% at the two-month mark of trading.But the space-and-AI company has a world of potential, according to Morgan Stanley analysts. The investment bank has a $300 price target on SpaceX stock, but says the company has potential for even greater gains.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!