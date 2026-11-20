The U.S. stock market seems to be on track for a disappointing finish to 2026. Despite being up more than 8% year to date and more than 11% in the past year, the S&P 500 index (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) has declined by more than 5% since reaching its record high on Oct. 6.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 has done even worse, with a more than 12% correction since Oct. 6. Much of this recent stock market sell-off has been driven by fears about artificial intelligence (AI) companies taking on too much debt, and continuing questions about whether the AI boom can keep going. These investor worries were amplified by the recent scandal that led to the shocking resignation of former Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang.

But there's reason to believe that 2027 will be a better year for stock investors -- not just in America, but around the world. A new research note from Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is bullish on U.S. and international stocks for 2027. The research team described their strategy as a "max overweight" position in global stocks, including U.S. stocks and international stocks in Japan and Europe.

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