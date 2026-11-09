Morgan Stanley Aktie

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WKN: 885836 / ISIN: US6174464486

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09.11.2026 16:16:49

Morgan Stanley To Acquire Transfer Agent Vinyl Equity For Undisclosed Terms; Shares Jump

(RTTNews) - Investment bank Morgan Stanley (MS) announced on Monday that it has agreed to acquire digital-first transfer agent and shareholder recordkeeping platform Vinyl Equity. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The company said the acquisition will expand the capabilities of its Morgan Stanley at Work business by adding transfer agency services, including cap table management, equity administration and share transfer functions.

Morgan Stanley said Vinyl's platform is designed to modernize transfer agent operations through digital workflows, real-time reporting and streamlined administration.

The bank said the acquisition will strengthen its private-to-public market offering and support companies as they prepare for initial public offerings and other ownership transitions.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027.

Shares of Morgan Stanley were up 3.45% at $187.65 on NYSE.

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Morgan Stanley 168,55 3,50% Morgan Stanley

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