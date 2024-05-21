Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Announces Season Two Launches of Its Award-Winning Podcasts  

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management today announced the season two launches of its award-winning podcasts:1

What Should I Do With My Money? , a unique finance-focused podcast that connects real people with experienced Financial Advisors to answer questions about their money. Featuring guests from across the wealth spectrum, the podcast leans into guests’ personal stories to illustrate the potential benefits and confidence investors can gain from working with a Financial Advisor—sometimes earlier in their financial lives than may be assumed. In season two guests discuss topics ranging from prenups, to passing a legacy to their children, to affording a dream home, to making a difference in the world through their investments and philanthropy.

Invested at Work, which tackles the complex world of workplace financial benefits to help companies attract and retain talent and explore creative solutions amid ongoing economic changes. From navigating the changing private market landscape to real stories of individuals whose lives have been profoundly changed by equity compensation, season two will continue to explore some of the most pressing themes facing the workplace today through conversations with industry leaders.

"Featuring our extensive intellectual capital and timely insights from seasoned professionals, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management is pleased to launch the second season of two award-winning podcasts,” said Andrea Zaretsky, Chief Marketing Officer of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. "Each series focuses on helping individuals and corporations alike navigate their financial journeys, wherever they are in the lifecycle. We listen closely to our clients, and in these upcoming seasons we dig deeper into the questions they care about most, expanding the value we deliver to them in both personal finance and workplace wealth.”

Season Two of What Should I Do With My Money? launches on May 29 and Invested at Work launches in early June. Both are available on all major podcast platforms.

