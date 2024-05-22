|
22.05.2024 11:31:44
Morgan Stanley’s Asia chief says Tokyo gaining on rival hubs Singapore and Hong Kong
MORGAN Stanley’s chief executive officer for Asia said Tokyo is catching up with rival financial hubs in Asia as its economy crawls out of decades-long deflation, boosting the potential for managing financial assets.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times
