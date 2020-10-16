Morneau Shepell's clients selected as finalists at 2020 Workplace Benefits Awards

Benefits Canada recognizes leading organizations for initiatives and strategies designed to support employee wellbeing during the pandemic

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Morneau Shepell is proud to announce that five of its clients have been selected as finalists in Benefits Canada's 2020 Workplace Benefits Awards. This year, finalists include Rogers Communications Inc. in the coronavirus and benefits (>5,000 employees) category; 3M, Scotiabank and The Workplace Safety and Insurance Board in the mental health category; and 3M, CAA Club Group and Rogers Communications Inc. in the health and wellness category.

"Our clients have gone above and beyond during COVID-19 to ensure their employees have access to expert mental health and wellbeing support," said Stephen Liptrap, president and chief executive officer, Morneau Shepell. "We're deeply proud that these innovative organizations are receiving recognition for their efforts to support their employees' wellbeing. During these times, the awards are an important reminder that organizations across Canada are paving the way to create work environments that truly care for the individual."

The annual awards recognize organizations demonstrating industry-leading support for their employees' physical, mental and financial wellbeing. Winners were recognized in a virtual roundtable and award event held on October 16. Among Morneau Shepell's clients, Scotiabank won in the mental health category. Morneau Shepell was a sponsor of the event.

"Despite the many challenges facing employers during the coronavirus pandemic, we were thrilled with the level of entries to this year's Workplace Benefits Awards," said Jennifer Paterson, editor, Benefits Canada. "This year, we had more than 80 entries, with the most in our new category, Coronavirus and Benefits. We're proud to honour these leading organizations and to have the support of our sponsor, Morneau Shepell. Every employer shortlisted should be extremely proud of their continuing work to support employees' mental, physical and financial wellbeing, particularly during this challenging time."

About Morneau Shepell

