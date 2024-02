Morningstar appoints South-east Asia managing director in newly created role

MORNINGSTAR has appointed Shihan Abeyguna as managing director, South-east Asia. This is a newly-created role at the American financial services firm.The appointment is in addition to his current role as head of business development, Asia and regional leader, South-east Asia.Abeyguna will continue to report to Julie Willoughby, head of global sales at Morningstar. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times Zum vollständigen Artikel