|
16.03.2023 02:10:57
MorphoSys Turns To Profit In Q4
(RTTNews) - MorphoSys AG (MOR) reported that its net profit for the fourth quarter 2022 was 329.4 million euros compared to a net loss of 381.0 million euros in the prior year. The net profit in the latest-quarter was driven mainly by the recognition of finance income triggered by the reduction in financial liabilities from collaborations.
Operating loss narrowed to 68.4 million euros from the prior year's 325.0 million euros, primarily driven by the impairment of goodwill amounting to 230.7 million euros recognized in the prior year.
Total revenues for the fourth quarter rose to 81.6 million euros from the prior year's 52.9 million euros, reflecting higher revenues from the global licensing agreement with Novartis executed in the fourth quarter 2022.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Morphosys AG (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
14.03.23
|Ausblick: Morphosys legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
28.02.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Morphosys legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
07.12.22
|MorphoSys-Aktie legt zu: Präklinisches Onkologie-Programm auslizenziert (Dow Jones)
|
02.08.22
|Ausblick: Morphosys vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
19.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Morphosys präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
03.05.22
|Ausblick: Morphosys verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
19.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Morphosys zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
15.03.22
|Ausblick: Morphosys präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)