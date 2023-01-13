Morris Animal Foundation announces call for canine hemangiosarcoma research proposals

DENVER, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Morris Animal Foundation is now accepting proposals that will catalyze development of new tools to prevent, detect and treat canine hemangiosarcoma. Grant applications are due by April 5, 2023, 4:59 p.m. ET.

This request for proposals is part of the Foundation's Hemangiosarcoma Initiative, a multiyear commitment to dedicate funding, people and resources to advance the prevention, detection and treatment of, and potentially cures for, this deadly cancer of dogs.

"Hemangiosarcoma is a devastating canine cancer, and the Golden Retriever Lifetime Study has seen an exceptionally high rate of this disease," said Dr. Kathy Tietje, Morris Animal Foundation Vice President, Scientific Operations. "Historically, few advances have been made in treating hemangiosarcoma, and we want to accelerate development of diagnostic tools and therapies by using the samples and data collected from the Study. We hope this initiative will change the outcome for all dogs prone to this disease."

Hemangiosarcoma is one of the deadliest forms of canine cancer. The cancer tends to favor areas of abundant blood supply such as the heart and spleen, making sudden rupture and severe hemorrhage a common, life-threatening complication. The average survival time for dogs diagnosed with hemangiosarcoma, even with treatment, is four to six months. Few dogs survive longer than one year, and even fewer are cured.

Grant applications that propose using Golden Retriever Lifetime Study specimens and data are strongly encouraged, though proposals leveraging other samples and data may be submitted. Academic and industry collaborative projects are encouraged to accelerate translation of results to practice. Proposed use of laboratory animals in research studies will not be accepted under this RFP.

Applications will be reviewed and rated based on impact and scientific rigor by a scientific advisory board made up of subject matter experts. Interested researchers should download the proposal guidelines, and can apply for the award on the Foundation's Grants page.

