22.12.2022 22:30:00

Morris Animal Foundation funds six new feline health studies

DENVER, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Morris Animal Foundation announced it is funding six new studies focused on feline health issues, including cancer and feline infectious peritonitis.

Morris Animal Foundation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Morris Animal Foundation)

"Cats are an important part of so many people's lives," said Dr. Kathy Tietje, Vice President of Scientific Operations at Morris Animal Foundation. "Investment in research advancing their health and well-being continues to be a priority for the Foundation. We're proud to contribute to the science of feline health everywhere by providing financial support for these innovative studies."

The projects are slated to begin in 2023. Grant recipients and their topics are:

Nearly 60 million pet cats reside in the United States, along with millions of free-roaming community cats. But funding for studies focused on feline health issues lags behind financial support of canine health-oriented projects. Morris Animal Foundation is helping close this gap through nearly 75 years of supporting cat health studies.

About Morris Animal Foundation
Morris Animal Foundation's mission is to bridge science and resources to advance the health of animals. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Denver, it is one of the largest nonprofit animal health research organizations in the world, funding more than $149 million in nearly 3,000 critical studies across a broad range of species. Learn more at morrisanimalfoundation.org.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/morris-animal-foundation-funds-six-new-feline-health-studies-301709361.html

SOURCE Morris Animal Foundation (MAF)

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor dem Weihnachtswochenende: ATX schließt fester -- DAX letztlich wieder im Plus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt entwickelte sich im Freitagshandel freundlich. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt schaffte es im späten Handel wieder in die Gewinnzone. Der US-Aktienmarkt tendiert uneinheitlich. In Fernost ging es am Freitag abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen