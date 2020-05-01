Morris Animal Foundation launches Stop Cancer Furever campaign May 1

DENVER, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Morris Animal Foundation, the preeminent nonprofit leader in advancing animal health, launches its seventh annual pet cancer campaign, Stop Cancer Furever, on May 1. The two-month campaign, which ends June 30, raises awareness of, and funds for, research leading to new understandings about how to prevent, diagnose and treat animal cancers.

Gifts can be made, and more information can be found, at Stop Cancer Furever. This year, once again, the Petco Foundation and Blue Buffalo Company are providing a dollar-for-dollar match on all gifts up to $100,000.

"Now more than ever, we all want and need more time with our pets. That's why we're asking for help to fund groundbreaking studies to fight this devastating disease," said Tiffany Grunert, President/CEO of Morris Animal Foundation. "Our pets may love things like their toys and walks, but what they really want is more time with the owners who love them."

As part of the campaign, the Foundation also is "hosting" a one-mile Stop Cancer Furever Virtual Walk to fundraise for Stop Cancer Furever on June 20. Participants can set up their own fundraiser page on the Foundation's events page, and include their story, pictures and share why cancer research is important to them.

Being respectful of physical distancing guidelines, the Virtual Walk will help supporters come together as a virtual community of hope and action. Participants who raise at least $100 will receive a Foundation bandana and a customizable Wall of Hope certificate.

In addition to raising funds for cancer research, Morris Animal Foundation will provide pet owners and animal lovers free downloadable cancer prevention checklists and other educational cancer-related content. The Foundation also will share stories of donors who lost their pets to the disease and learn why those owners support the Foundation and the Stop Cancer Furever campaign.

Cancer is a disease that impacts animals everywhere. Each year, more than 12 million pets in the United States are diagnosed with cancer. It is the leading cause of death in dogs over the age of 2 and the second leading cause of death in cats. Since 1962, Morris Animal Foundation has funded 340 animal cancer studies, investing nearly $50 million, and continues to make strides against the disease, thanks to generous donor support.

Morris Animal Foundation funding has led to numerous breakthroughs and advancements in cancer care, including:

Improved cancer surgery imaging for complete surgical removal of tumors in cats and dogs, improving both treatment decisions and decreasing incidence of tumor recurrence.

Clinical trials for promising treatments for osteosarcoma, a devastating cancer in dogs, that give hope for improving outcomes for patients.

Advancement of a new diagnostic tool for feline injection-site sarcomas.

Testing of a canine melanoma vaccine, now confirmed safe and effective in horses with melanoma, providing an effective treatment for this devastating cancer.

About Morris Animal Foundation

Morris Animal Foundation's mission is to bridge science and resources to advance the health of animals. Founded by a veterinarian in 1948, we fund and conduct critical health studies for the benefit of all animals. Learn more at morrisanimalfoundation.org.

