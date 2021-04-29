Morris Animal Foundation Receives $100K From Merck Animal Health to Support Animal Cancer Research

DENVER, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Merck Animal Health, a research-driven pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of veterinary medicines, products and services, has donated $100,000 to Morris Animal Foundation to support animal cancer research. The gift also will be used as a match for Stop Cancer Furever, the Foundation's annual cancer awareness and fundraising campaign supporting research that advances the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer in companion animals.

"We are incredibly grateful to Merck Animal Health for this significant investment in animal cancer research that will help us continue to advance animal cancer care," said Tiffany Grunert, President and CEO of Morris Animal Foundation. "Because of gifts like this, we are able to fund innovative and impactful cancer studies, forging a path to a world where all cancers are treatable and more cures possible."

Cancer is a disease that affects animals around the world. In the United States alone, more than 12 million pets are diagnosed with cancer every year. It is the leading cause of death in dogs over the age of 2 and the second leading cause of death in cats. Cancers also cause devastating illness in horses and are to blame for the decline of some wildlife species, such as the Tasmanian devil.

Morris Animal Foundation has been funding cancer research since 1962 and invested $50 million in more than 340 cancer studies, making strides against the disease thanks to generous donor support. This latest gift will help support both current and future cancer research at the Foundation.

"As a company that boasts long-standing knowledge in helping to shape The Science of Healthier Animals® through technological innovation and our unconditional commitment to the veterinary profession, we are proud to support Morris Animal Foundation on their mission to solve such a critical problem for pet owners and veterinarians alike," said Wendy E. Vaala, VMD, Dipl. ACVIM, Director, Scientific Marketing Affairs at Merck Animal Health. "We hope this sponsorship allows Morris Animal Foundation to continue funding groundbreaking studies that ultimately make a significant impact in the fight against cancer in animals. The Stop Cancer Furever campaign is the perfect opportunity for Merck Animal Health to focus on improving the health and well-being of animals and the people who take care of them."

Merck Animal Health is matching all gifts to Stop Cancer Furever, up to $100,000, encouraging animal lovers to support the campaign by doubling the impact of their donation. The campaign begins May 1 and runs through June 30. For more information and to donate, visit our donation page.

About Morris Animal Foundation

Morris Animal Foundation's mission is to bridge science and resources to advance the health of animals. Founded by a veterinarian in 1948, we fund and conduct critical health studies for the benefit of all animals. Learn more at morrisanimalfoundation.org.

About Merck Animal Health

For 130 years, Merck, a leading global biopharmaceutical company, has been inventing for life, bringing forward medicines and vaccines for many of the world's most challenging diseases. Merck Animal Health, a division of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA, is the global animal health business unit of Merck. Through its commitment to TheScience of Healthier Animals®, Merck Animal Health offers veterinarians, farmers, pet owners and governments one of the widest ranges of veterinary pharmaceuticals, vaccines and health management solutions and services as well as an extensive suite of digitally connected identification, traceability and monitoring products. Merck Animal Health is dedicated to preserving and improving the health, well-being and performance of animals and the people who care for them. It invests extensively in dynamic and comprehensive R&D resources and a modern, global supply chain. Merck Animal Health is present in more than 50 countries, while its products are available in some 150 markets. For more information, visit www.merck-animal-health.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter at @MerckAH.

