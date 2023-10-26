Morrison Hershfield's Catherine Karakatsanis is the New President of the International Federation of Consulting Engineers (FIDIC)

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Catherine Karakatsanis, P.Eng., Chief Operating Officer at Morrison Hershfield, is the new president of the International Federation of Consulting Engineers (FIDIC). She is the first woman president in the organization's 110-year history.

FIDIC is the global advocacy body for national associations of consulting engineers and represents business and commercial interests of over 40,000 firms in more than 100 countries. Ms. Karakatsanis joined FIDIC's Board in 2020 and was elected Vice President in 2021. In her new role as President, she looks forward to working in partnership with member associations to advance FIDIC's important work. Ms. Karakatsanis believes FIDIC plays an significant role in providing a global perspective that can facilitate collective action to advance the engineering profession and deal with the prevailing issues facing our planet.

"The world is facing pressing challenges on many fronts, including climate change, clean water, clean and affordable energy, good health and infrastructure needs, all amid wide disparities in standard of living. We are in the enviable position that the public, otherwise worried about the future, can trust us as professionals who put public welfare above all else," said Ms. Karakatsanis.

Impactful Leader

Ms. Karakatsanis' FIDIC tenure continues her impressive career of industry involvement and volunteer work that has spanned over thirty years. She has also held professional regulatory and advocacy body leadership roles with Engineers Canada, Professional Engineers Ontario and Ontario Society of Professional Engineers. She has served on numerous boards and foundations, including Hydro One Inc., Engineers Without Borders Canada, Canadian Engineering Memorial Foundation and the Hellenic Heritage Foundation. A proud Western University alumnus, Ms. Karakatsanis has served on the University's Board of Governors, Engineering Advisory Council, and on various outreach and student programs.

At Morrison Hershfield

Ms. Karakatsanis' professional career at Morrison Hershfield began over three decades ago as a structural engineer and her contributions over the years are immeasurable. She advanced through a series of technical, management and leadership positions, and was elected to the firm's Board of Directors in 2005. She became Chief Operating Officer in 2012 and continues in this role today.

Ms. Karakatsanis is responsible for the technical and operational delivery of the firm's projects and provides day-to-day leadership, strategy and management for over 1,000 personnel. She has made a conscientious commitment to exemplifying and encouraging outstanding leadership within Morrison Hershfield and the industry.

"As an engineer, I have a deep love and immense pride for the profession. Engineers are in a position to directly enhance the well-being of society through our work, and that is incredibly rewarding, Over the years I've had the privelege of working with some of the most talented professionals in the field who have inspired me with their vision, expertise and commitment to excellence. I look forward to continuing to work closely with my leadership team and all dedicated MHers as we strive to fulfil our 2025 Ambition Strategic Plan and to maintain our steady growth in the marketplace," said Ms. Karakatsanis.

Champion of Gender Equity

Ms. Karakatsanis has consistently used her influence to create an environment to promote and mentor other talented women. She is a devoted advocate for creating a more diverse profession and has been a champion of women's issues.

"For over 30 years, Catherine has been blazing a path for women in engineering. She is a visionary, transformative force who thrives on making things happen. Catherine has had an immeasurable impact on Canadian society and her achievements in this traditionally male-dominated field, have paved the way for other women to follow in her footsteps," said Ken Coley, P.Eng., Dean, Faculty of Engineering, Western University.

At Morrison Hershfield, she promoted policies that improved working conditions and opportunities for professional women. Her leadership, advocacy and contributions to mentoring and influencing young women to pursue STEM careers and specifically engineering as a profession, are significant. Using her own personal experiences as motivation, she continues to break down barriers and educate business leaders in management positions on the issues women face and the benefits of a more balanced workplace.

Industry Recognition

Ms. Karakatsanis has consistently been recognized for her contributions to Morrison Hershfield, the engineering profession and her community. She received Canada's highest engineering distinction for an individual's achievement in their chosen field – the Gold Medal from Engineers Canada and was awarded Professional Engineers Ontario's highest engineering distinctions – the Gold Medal and the rank of Companion. She was inducted into the Canadian Academy of Engineering as a Fellow, and into Canada's Top 100 Most Powerful Women Hall of Fame. She also received the Governor General of Canada Sovereign's Medal for Volunteers. Earlier this year, Ms. Karakatsanis was honoured with one of Canadian Consulting Engineering Magazine's first Lifetime Achievement Awards , and an Honorary Doctorate from Western University.

About Morrison Hershfield : Morrison Hershfield is a market leading, employee-owned professional engineering and management firm that has been making a difference for over 77 years. We deliver technically sophisticated, cost effective and sustainable infrastructure solutions across the globe.

