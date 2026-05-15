Rising Corporation Aktie
WKN DE: A41AEP / ISIN: JP3965410008
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15.05.2026 21:05:00
Mortgage Applications Are Up 21% Year Over Year Despite Rising Interest Rates. These Homebuilder Stocks Could Benefit.
In April, mortgage applications soared 21% year over year, per the Mortgage Bankers Association. Did it happen due to plunging interest rates? Nope -- the average interest rate for most 30-year fixed-rate mortgages actually moved up a notch, as of May 7, from 6.30% the week before to 6.37%, per Freddie Mac. (Those rates are down a mite from a year ago, when the average was 6.76%.)There are multiple explanations for the rise in mortgage applications -- and multiple beneficiaries.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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