Mortgage Industry Veteran Phillip W. Bracken Joins Falcon Capital Advisors as Vice Chairman

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Falcon Capital Advisors, a leading business advisory firm that provides strategic advice, technical expertise and engagement execution to financial institutions and government agencies, today announced that Phillip Bracken will be joining the firm as Vice Chairman. In this new role, Bracken will advise financial services and housing industry entities, investors and government clients on strategic, operational and technology initiatives.

Bracken has more than 40 years of senior-level mortgage banking experience in all aspects of mortgage market operations. He has held senior-level positions with leading lenders including Wells Fargo Home Mortgage and Prudential Home Mortgage. Most recently, he served as a Managing Director at VantageScore Solutions.

"Phil is one of the most respected, well-known executives in the mortgage industry and his wealth of experience and industry knowledge are unmatched," said Armando Falcon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Falcon Capital Advisors. "Having Phil on our team will accelerate Falcon Capital Advisors' growth and reinforce our position as the premier full-service consulting firm dedicated to serving the needs of the mortgage and credit markets."

"I've had the privilege of working with Armando and his senior advisors both at Falcon and in their former careers," said Bracken. "Joining Falcon Capital Advisors, I'll be working with a world-class team that is addressing critical business and digital transformational challenges facing the housing and mortgage industries; investors and policy makers and consumers. This is an exciting time to join an amazing team."

Bracken has long been active in industry trade associations including the Mortgage Bankers Association, the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals, the Asian Real Estate Association of America, and the National Association of Real Estate Brokers. For the past 14 years, Bracken has been the Co-Chairman of the Consumer/Lender Roundtable which includes many of the largest lenders and consumer advocacy groups in America.

About Falcon Capital Advisors

Falcon Capital Advisors (FCA) is a Washington, D.C.-based business and technology advisory firm that provides strategic advice, technical expertise and engagement execution to financial institutions and government agencies. The FCA team is comprise of industry experts who have developed deep financial services expertise by serving as regulators at federal financial regulatory agencies and as top business and technology executives at leading financial institutions. FCA's capabilities span the entire mortgage landscape, from origination and servicing to government agency consulting. The firm's technology consulting practice is known for its expertise in digital transformation, its ability to implement as well as design solutions, and its vendor agnostic approach. For more information, go to falconcapitaladvisors.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mortgage-industry-veteran-phillip-w-bracken-joins-falcon-capital-advisors-as-vice-chairman-301569526.html

SOURCE Falcon Capital Advisors