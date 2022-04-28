Mortgage Rates Continue To Be Above 5%

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, slightly decreased this week after recording increase in the past seven consecutive weeks, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

Releasing the results of its primary mortgage market survey, Freddie Mac said that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage or FRM averaged 5.10 percent for the week ending April 28, 2022, up from 5.11 percent last week. A year ago at this time, the average rate was 2.98 percent.

The 15-year FRM this week averaged 4.40, up from 4.38 percent last week. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 2.31 percent.

The 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage or ARM averaged 3.78 percent, up from 3.75 percent last week. It was 2.64 percent a year ago.

"The combination of swift home price growth and the fastest mortgage rate increase in over forty years is finally affecting purchase demand," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "Homebuyers navigating the current environment are coping in a variety of ways, including switching to adjustable-rate mortgages, moving away from expensive coastal cities, and looking to more affordable suburbs. We expect the decline in demand to soften home price growth to a more sustainable pace later this year."