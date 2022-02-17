|
17.02.2022 18:05:40
Mortgage Rates Continue To Rise, Highest Since May 2019
(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, continues to rise and are reaching nearly 3-year highs, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).
Releasing the results of its primary mortgage market survey, Freddie Mac said that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage or FRM averaged 3.92 percent for the week ending February 17, 2021, up from 3.69 percent last week. A year ago at this time, the average rate was 2.81 percent.
The 15-year FRM this week averaged 3.15 percent, up from 2.93 percent last week. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 2.21 percent.
The 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage or ARM averaged 2.98 percent, up from last week when it averaged 2.80. It was 2.77 percent a year ago.
"Mortgage rates jumped again due to high inflation and stronger than expected consumer spending," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is nearing four percent, reaching highs we have not seen since May 2019. As rates and house prices rise, affordability has become a substantial hurdle for potential homebuyers, especially as inflation threatens to place a strain on consumer budgets."
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krise und Zinswende belasten: Wall Street vorbörslich kaum verändert -- ATX mit Verlusten -- DAX taucht ab -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Vor dem Wochenende halten sich Anleger in den USA zurück. Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich am Freitag mit rotem Vorzeichen. Der deutsche Leitindex taucht in die Verlustzone ab. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten in verschiedene Richtungen.