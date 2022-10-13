Mortgage Rates Continues To Climb; Reaches Highest Level Since April 2002

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, continued on their record-setting climb, reaching its highest level since April 2002, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

Releasing the results of its primary mortgage market survey, Freddie Mac said that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage or FRM averaged 6.92 percent for the week ending October 13, 2022, up from 6.66 percent last week. A year ago at this time, the average rate was 3.05 percent.

The 15-year FRM this week averaged 6.09 percent, up from 5.90 percent last week. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 2.30 percent.

The 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage or ARM averaged 5.81 percent, up from 5.36 percent last week. It was 2.55 percent a year ago.

"We continue to see a tale of two economies in the data: strong job and wage growth are keeping consumers' balance sheets positive, while lingering inflation, recession fears and housing affordability are driving housing demand down precipitously. The next several months will undoubtedly be important for the economy and the housing market," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist.