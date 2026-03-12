Time Aktie

Time für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048

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12.03.2026 14:02:00

Mortgage Rates Drop Below 6% for the First Time Since 2022 -- What Retirees Should Do Now

If you've been paying attention to mortgage rates, you're probably aware that they've been elevated for years. That's a point of frustration for many would-be buyers and refinancers.But in late February, mortgage rates dropped below the 6% mark for the first time in over three years. And they've generally been trending downward since the start of the year. In light of that, here are a few moves you may want to make as a retiree.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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